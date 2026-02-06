The chat show conversation that inspired Taylor Swift’s star-studded new music video

This is the moment from The Graham Norton Show that inspired Taylor Swift’s latest music video.

In October, the singer appeared on the BBC talk show to promote her album The Life Of The Showgirl. She was joined on the sofa by Domhnall Gleeson, Lewis Capaldi, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith.

During the chat, Gleeson joked about wanting to star in a Swift music video, at which the singer’s face lit up. A week later, she had written a script for “Opalite”, with Gleeson in the starring role and sent it to the actor.

"I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too,” she said on Friday (6 February) as she released the music video.