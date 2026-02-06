Steve Backshall issues warning over 'AI slop' animal videos

Steve Backshall has issued a stark warning over what he described as “AI slop” animal videos.

The broadcaster, 52, who is best known for his BBC Deadly... series, posted a TikTok video highlighting how AI videos like animals rescuing other animals have gone viral online.

He warned against the “Disneyfication of nature,” which one user on X pointed out could “get someone killed.”

“All of these kinds of AI are designed to pull on our heartstrings, but also to play on a desire to humanise animals, to see bravery, altruism...This is just a Disneyfication of nature. It is not real,” Backshall said.