An appearance by Nancy Guthrie on the Today show has sparked fears that the widely-viewed TV segment could have contributed to her disappearance

The 84-year-old mother of NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

In the six-minute feature aired in November, the two discuss their fondness of the city, with Nancy praising the area as “so wonderful”.

The segment did not feature Nancy's home or disclose details about where she lived, however, a source from the Today show has told The Daily Mail that there are questions being raised at the US network on whether the segment “made Nancy a target”.

“People around here [at NBC] are going to think twice before putting their family on television at all,” the source added.