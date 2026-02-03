A young football fan who was left in tears after his father pinched one of his chicken nuggets was surprised with a new box during a game.

During a recent Wolverhampton Wanderers’ home game against Newcastle United, young Rory went viral after a clip of him sobbing at the chicken theft was shared online.

On Saturday (31 January), the team stepped in to right the wrong, with mascot Wolfie surprising the boy with a fresh box of chicken nuggets.

“We hope these nuggets make up for the disappointment from two weeks ago. And this time, Dad, you’re not allowed anywhere near the nuggets,” the stadium announcer said as Rory smiled. He was also gifted a brand new Wolves jersey.