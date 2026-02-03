Kim Kardashian shares glittering Paris snaps amid romance rumours with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian has given an insight to her recent trip to Paris, as romance rumours between herself and Sir Lewis Hamilton continue to swirl.

Posting to Instagram on Monday (2 February), the 45-year-old shared two back-to-back snaps of a glistening Eiffel Tower, which appeared to be filmed from a hotel balcony.

The Skims founder was reportedly in the City of Love with the F1 driver - her new rumoured boyfriend.

Kardashian and Hamilton reportedly stayed in five-star hotel Le Bristol, where premium rooms can cost up to £3,000 per night, The Daily Mail reports.

The pair are understood to have spent time together in London, the Cotswolds and Aspen since New Year's Eve.