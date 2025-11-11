Kim Kardashian has slammed “pathological liars” psychics who incorrectly predicted she would pass her law school exam.

After she learnt on Friday (7 November) that she failed the California bar exam, the 45-year-old took to TikTok to criticise the clairvoyants who claimed she would successfully qualify as a lawyer.

While getting ready for her mother Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party on Monday (10 November), she vented: “I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f**king psychics that we have met with and that we’re obsessed with are all f**king full of s***t”

She said “they all collectively—maybe four of them” told her she would pass. “So they're all full pathological liars, warning her fans not to “believe anything they say.”