Sky reporter overcome by tear gas while reporting on ICE protests

A Sky News correspondent was left struggling to speak after she was teargassed whilst at the scene of an ICE protest in Minneapolis.

Martha Kelner was reporting from outside Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, a local branch of the US Department of Homeland Security, where protests had kicked off on Thursday (15 January).

Protests have rocked the Twin Cities following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good last week, whilst the shooting of a Venezuelan immigrant in the leg on Wednesday (14 January) also caused further unrest.

As Kelner was speaking, a cloud of teargas appeared which left her coughing. “That tear gas is really catching in the throat of everyone here,” she choked.