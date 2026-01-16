Japan’s defense minister joins Pete Hegseth for early morning gym workout

Pete Hegseth and Japan's defense minister Shinjiro Koizumi took part in an early morning workout session at a Virginia army base on Thursday (15 January).

The two officials were seen lifting weights, doing push-ups, and rowing along with troops at Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall in Arlington.

The joint exercise session preceded a scheduled meeting later Thursday at the Pentagon.

In his opening remarks, Koizumi said he viewed the joint workout session as “emblematic of the US-Japan alliance”. This was the second time the two leaders met in person, after Hegseth's trip to Japan in October of last year.