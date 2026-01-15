Josie Gibson opens up on health battle that is getting ‘worse and worse’

Josie Gibson has opened up on a health struggle that is getting “worse and worse” with age.

Appearing on This Morning on Thursday (15 January), the presenter revealed that she has been suffering from lipoedema, a condition that causes a disproportionate build-up of fat.

She said she “always knew something wasn’t right with her body”, but it wasn’t until fans pointed out that she may have lipodeama that she decided to seek help.

Gibson, who revealed that he had surgery on her legs to treat the condition, said: “I have a small waist but it's like my legs don't belong to my body... and as I'm getting older it gets worse.”