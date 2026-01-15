Trump makes unusual ‘whole milk’ comment during Oval Office signing

President Donald Trump made an unusual remark about “whole” milk during a signing ceremony at the Oval Office on Wednesday (14 January).

“It’s actually a legal definition," Trump told reporters while signing the bill.

"Whole milk, and it’s whole with a W. For those of you that have a problem, most of the media will get that.”

The comment immediately went viral, with people mocking the president for the clarification.

The new bill allows the nation's schools to offer whole milk and 2% milk, reversing restrictions from Obama’s policies that limited options for students to fat-free or low-fat milk.