Dopey burglar who filmed himself after raids caught out by own footage

A burglar filmed himself before and after raids, with the footage used by police as key evidence to convict him.

Hamza Ghafoor, 22, of Sunderland Road, Bradford, was part of a gang that travelled into Lancashire from Bradford to commit a total of nine burglaries of high-value vehicles.

In one September 2023 incident, a £35,000 Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen, while in October that same year, a £79,000 BMW X3 was taken.

When Ghafoor was arrested, a significant amount of incriminating evidence was recovered from his phone, including a video the defendant filmed of himself showing him inside a stolen BMW.

Ghafoor was jailed for six years.

"He’s not the brightest burglar of the bunch," Lancashire Police said.