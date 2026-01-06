Moment 80,000 teddy bears are thrown onto ice rink during hockey game

This is the moment more than 80,000 teddy bears were thrown onto an ice rink during a hockey game.

On Sunday (4 January), during a Hershey Bears vs Rockford Ice Hogs match in Pennsylvania, “sweet, cuddly mayhem” enfolded after the Bears scored their first goal.

Around 81,796 stuffed animals were tossed over the glass and onto the ice, with footage showing the players jumping into the pile of toys.

The annual bear toss, described as “plush pandemonium”, has been held by the Hershey Bears for the past 15 years. All the toys will be donated to local charities.

Since 2001, the club has donated a total of 648,246 toys to children in need.