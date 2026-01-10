Watch: Tiny 13kg deer confronts 1.7-tonne rhino in zoo standoff

A 13kg deer decided to take on a 1.7-tonne rhinoceros in a curious confrontation at Wroclaw Zoo in Poland on Friday (9 January).

The Chinese Muntjac, a small deer species native to Asia, fearlessly engaged with its huge opponent.

Despite the substantial size difference, the small creature repeatedly approached the much larger mammal, which appeared to respond playfully.

Wroclaw Zoo wrote on Facebook: “His partner is in heat, and the bachelor is pumping with testosterone. He needs to release his energy and show who's boss - even if his sparring partner weighs 1.7 tonnes.

“Who would have thought that such a warrior could be hidden in that tiny body?”