A drink-driver who exaggerated the extent of his injuries in an attempt to avoid prosecution after causing a fatal car crash was later caught on camera dancing, playing rugby and buying drinks in pubs.

Merseyside Police said Steven Naylor and his wife, Lisa Naylor, spent years falsely claiming he was medically unfit to be prosecuted, after he killed 23-year-old motorcyclist Owen Baugh in a collision on the M62 in April 2021.

Naylor spent years spinning a "web of lies," even claiming he was incapable of living a normal life, officers said.

Steven, 41, of St Helens, was jailed for 12 years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice. Lisa, 40, was also sentenced to four and a half years for her role in the deceit.