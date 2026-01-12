A star-struck Stephen Graham has revealed what Snoop Dog said to him after the pair met at the Golden Globes.

On Sunday (11 January), the Liverpudlian was named Best Actor in a Limited Series for his performance as father Eddie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence.

Speaking backstage following his win, the 52-year-old said “his life is complete” after meeting the famous rapper.

“He shook my hand and looked me right in the eyes - I couldn’t see his eyes because he had his glasses on - and he just said, ‘you motherf***in’ gangsta.”