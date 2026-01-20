David Beckham breaks silence after Brooklyn Beckham statement on family feud

David Beckham has spoken publicly for the first time after Brooklyn Beckham issued a statement on Instagram claiming that his "controlling" parents have been trying to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

In an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box on Tuesday, 20 January, the former England footballer said "you have to let your children make mistakes" while speaking about the power of social media.

"They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."