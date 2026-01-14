Trump says his power is only limited by ‘very high grade of morality’

Donald Trump asserted that his authority over international operations is limited not by law, but by his personal "morality” in an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday, 13 January.

Speaking to Tony Dokoupil at a Ford plant in Michigan, the US president argued that his own ethical standards were the limits to his actions, especially in matters of human suffering.

“I’m a moral person. I don’t like seeing death. I don’t like seeing our people hurt, and I don’t like seeing the other side hurt either,” Trump stated.

“It's limited by my morality, and I have a very high grade of morality,” he added.