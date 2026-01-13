Moment handcuffed woman shoots at deputy with gun concealed in her pants

Surveillance footage shows the moment a handcuffed woman shoots at a deputy with a gun that she had hidden in her pants.

Rheanna Harden, 22, who had been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, providing false ID, and driving with a suspended license, was being transported to a Florida jail in a cruiser last June when the incident occurred.

The 22-year-old can be seen reaching for the concealed weapon before sliding open the glass partition between her and the Marion County deputy. She then covers the camera with her cap before shooting at the officer, who returned fire.

The car then crashed into a utility pole, with Harden and the deputy sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Harden has received an additional charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.