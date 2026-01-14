Helena Bonham Carter has teased a killer twist in Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, Netflix’s upcoming murder mystery series.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 59, plays Lady Caterham — a gender-swapped version of the book's Lord Caterham — in the streaming giant's adaptation of the 1929 novel, alongside Mia McKenna-Bruce (Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent) and Martin Freeman (Superintendent Battle).

In the series, a practical joke goes horribly wrong at a lavish country house party — and Bundle must unravel the mystery that changes the trajectory of her life.

Of a key twist in the series, Bonham Carter said: "I didn't see it coming... and that's what the beauty of Christie is. You never see it's coming.

"But then when you do, then you go, "ah," and then everything falls into place. And by the end you [have] a much greater understanding of humanity."

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials is out on Netflix from 15 January.