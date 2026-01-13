A police officer who was sitting in their car outside a station was shot multiple times during a fiery ambush on Sunday (January 11).

Footage released by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) shows a car slowly driving through an almost empty parking lot before pulling up next to the officer’s vehicle and opening fire.

Sparks can be seen hitting the cruiser, before the suspect, 42-year-old David William Lane, drove off.

Law enforcement was then able to locate the vehicle and a chase later ensued before Lane shot himself dead.

The officer was taken to hospital for his injuries. He has since been released and is recovering at home.