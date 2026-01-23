Rachel’s fate decided by chance in The Traitors finale

Rachel’s fate was ultimately decided by chance in the final episode of The Traitors.

The 42-year-old communications manager from County Down, Northern Ireland, was one of just two original Traitors to make it through to the 2026 final episode on Friday.

Rachel and James, a Faithful, were the leading suspects during Thursday’s tense roundtable, which ended with two split votes.

The banishment was then determined when both players were forced to choose from the Chests of Chance, with Rachel ultimately finding the shield.