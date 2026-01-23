This is the moment that a phone-snatching gang leader who targeted London Underground travellers was arrested in bed.

Adel Kerari, 27, of Lisgar Terrace in Hammersmith and Fulham, and several other young men embarked on an 11-day crime spree in June 2023, which saw them commit six violent crimes across a variety of tube stations.

In one instance, the group corned a woman on the tube before punching her in the face and robbing her of her phone.

Footage released by British Transport Police shows Kerari being arrested whilst he was lying in bed at a property in west London.

He was jailed at Inner London Crown Court for two years and eight months, having pleaded guilty to six counts of robbery and one of fraud by false representation.

For their part in the robberies, Kerari's co-conspirators were sentenced in 2023 and 2024 to a combined total of over 10 years' imprisonment.