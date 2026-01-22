Victoria Beckham’s cameo appearance in Ugly Betty has resurfaced following son Brooklyn’s claims that his mother “hijacked” his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz.

On Monday (19 January), the 26-year-old posted a lengthy statement on Instagram where he announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family, whilst also accusing his mother of behaving “inappropriately” with him at his 2022 wedding.

In the 2007 episode “A Nice Day For A Posh Wedding”, Victoria guest stars as herself playing Wilhelmina Slater’s (Vanessa Williams) maid of honour.

In one moment, Posh Spice steals the bride’s thunder after posing in a white dress.