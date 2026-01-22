Filthy conditions where mother kept woman as ‘house slave’ for 25 years exposed

Bodycam footage shows the filthy Gloucestershire room where a woman was forced to live whilst kept as a “house slave” for a mother and her 10 children for more than 25 years.

The woman, who is now in her mid-40s, was 16 when she moved into the squalid home of Amanda Wixon, 56, in 1995 and remained there until 2021.

Arrest footage of Nixon depicts the conditions of the bedroom the woman was forced to stay in, which police described as a “prison cell”.

The woman was regularly beaten, lived off scraps of food and forced to wash secretly at night.

Wixon denied a charge of false imprisonment, two charges of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, and four charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A jury acquitted her of one assault charge but found her guilty of the others.

She was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced on 12 March.