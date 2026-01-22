Will Smith says he nearly died filming new show

Will Smith has revealed he “nearly died” whilst filming his new show, Pole to Pole, during a terrifying Arctic dive.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (21 January), the actor explained that he became stuck under a 10ft-thick sheet of ice after being told he needed to stop the dive.

“This is everyone’s biggest fear,” he said, though things only got worse when Smith accidentally pulled his oxygen mask off.

He stated that he began praying to God before he was pulled out of the water via a tether attached to him. “When I saw the sun again, it went from terror to the most beautiful, spiritual thing,” he said.