The Trump administration has released a video of a Venezuela-linked tanker which the US military apprehended on Tuesday (20 January), the seventh such incident of its kind.

Sharing footage which appears to show troops flying towards the ship and landing on its deck, the US Southern Command said that forces apprehended the Motor Vessel Sagitta “without incident”.

Officials said the vessel, which is a Liberian-flagged tanker managed by a company in Hong Kong, was operating in defiance of Donald Trump’s “established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean”.

It is the latest such incident in the US president’s month-long campaign to disrupt Venezuela's oil shipments.