Jennette McCurdy celebrated the release of her new book with silent confetti cannons after she went viral in 2024 for her extreme reaction to a party popper.

In May 2024, the former Nickelodeon actor celebrated a huge milestone when it was revealed that her critically acclaimed memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, had spent 80 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Taking to social media to mark the moment, McCurdy dramatically screamed as she set off a confetti cannon. “That was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Appearing on The Jimmy Fallon Show on Tuesday (20 January) to promote her new debut novel Half His Age, McCurdy marked the occasion with noiseless confetti cannons instead.