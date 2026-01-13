The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Jennette McCurdy’s debut novel is inspired by her own “creepy” age-gap relationship – here’s my review
Half His Age follows a 17-year-old student’s affair with her creative writing teacher
Jennette McCurdy – the former child star turned New York Times bestselling author – has now written her first novel, Half His Age. The follow-up to her bestselling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy’s novel is an equally provocative exploration of class, desire, loneliness and power.
Those who tuned into iCarly as a kid will instantly recognise McCurdy, who played Cat in the Nickelodeon show, and appeared alongside Ariana Grande in Sam & Cat. But, as detailed in her memoir, there was a much darker side to her early fame. In the boldly titled book, she recounts her dysfunctional childhood of disordered eating, and emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her narcissistic mother.
A masterclass in balancing humour and darkness, the memoir spent more than 80 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, garnered critical acclaim and is being adapted for an Apple TV series starring Jennifer Aniston. Half His Age is McCurdy’s first foray into fiction, recounting a 17-year-old student’s affair with her creative writing teacher.
But the novel appears to be just as personal as her memoir. On Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy, she revealed that a relationship she had as a teenager with a much older man on the set of iCarly served as inspiration for the book. McCurdy described the entanglement as “creepy” and “twisted”, adding that the man would “show me movies that he thought I would like. Like, Dazed and Confused, which I did not like but I pretended to like.” She continued: “He would play me music that I did not like, but I pretended to like.”
Just like the protagonist in her novel, McCurdy’s partner was already in a long-term relationship, which he used to wield and control over the situation. “I’m gonna leave my girlfriend, I need to be with you. I'm gonna leave my girlfriend,” McCurdy recalled to Cooper. The red flags, overstepped boundaries and sexual politics that she experienced in this relationship all influenced Half His Age.
Read more: Best new books to read this winter 2026
I loved I’m Glad My Mom Died, particularly McCurdy’s distinctive, sardonic, witty and funny voice (it’s even better on audiobook). After receiving an early proof of Half His Age – which is released on 20 January – I devoured it in a single weekend. With early coverage calling it one of 2026’s most provocative and daring reads, here’s my verdict on whether it lives up to the fanfare.
Half My Age by Jennette McCurdy, published by Fourth Estate
- Released 20 January 2026
Told in first person, Half My Age follows Waldo, a 17-year-old high school student in Alaska. Living with her single mum, who bounces from man to man and struggles to hold down a job, Waldo works in Victoria's Secret between school hours to sustain her online shopping addiction. Disillusioned with dating and disgusted by the boys in her year, Waldo becomes infatuated by her new creative writing teacher, Mr Korgy.
Nearing 40 and balding, he’s grieving for the successful author career that never happened, while blaming his wife for blocking his dreams. A willing participant in Waldo’s misplaced desire, the unhappy duo start an illicit affair in classroom cupboards, seedy motels and shopping centre parking lots.
The age-gap entanglement sees both Waldo and Mr Korgy each vying for power and dominance over the other. McCurdy’s novel has plenty of parallels with Lolita, but the modern age retelling sees Waldo recognising and reacting to Mr Korgy’s manipulation of the relationship. Of course, this doesn’t gloss over the uncomfortable and problematic nature of the story – it is about grooming and exploitation by an older man. But just like McCurdy took ownership of her own story (both with her abusive mother and a relationship with an older man during her teenage years), she gives Waldo agency and a voice. Similarly to her memoir, McCurdy doesn’t hold back with the explicit details – in one scene, Waldo is covered in her own period blood hiding in a wardrobe from Mr Korgy’s wife.
While the novel is certainly audacious and thought-provoking (particularly given McCurdy’s first-hand experience of such a relationship), Waldo never really came alive to me on the page. Her online shopping addiction seemed superficial and didn’t reveal as much about the character as McCurdy might have hoped, while her mother’s redemption arc didn’t really land as it could have. Waldo eventually chooses herself, but you get the sense the relationship didn’t impact her in the way it did for Mr Korgy. Perhaps this was intentional, but arguably not realistic. The author said on Call Her Daddy that Waldo is everything she wanted to be – Half His Age can be read as cathartic in that sense, and McCurdy’s means of working through that “creepy” relationship.
The novel is undoubtedly a page-turner: the writing is razor-sharp, sparse and unpretentious (Waldo wryly criticises the florid writing of the authors Mr Korgy tries to get her to read). Its darkly comedic tone and downright vulgar moments make for some laughable one-liners, while the forbidden affair is both objectionable and compelling (just like it is for the characters).
Is Half My Age by Jennette McCurdy worth reading?
If you enjoyed I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy’s debut novel is equally thought-provoking and shocking. The age-gap relationship is gross yet gripping, while the author’s tone is darkly comic and witty. The pacing is excellent – I read it in just two sittings – and the themes of power, grooming, class, desire and loneliness are deftly explored.
Heavily influenced by McCurdy’s relationship with her mother, the blame for Waldo’s pursuit of Mr Korgy traces back to the way she was brought up, but this wasn’t explored as powerfully as it could have been. On the other hand, McCurdy makes a salient point by giving Waldo such agency over the relationship and, eventually, how it ends. It’s not a groundbreaking novel, but it’s definitely a conversation starter and an important look at power dynamics.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Daisy Lester is a senior IndyBest writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing books, and has her finger on the pulse when it comes to the best new releases from both debut authors and acclaimed writers. Daisy knows what makes a gripping, moving or important story, whether it’s a romantic comedy or historical drama. She loves books of every genre, from satire to mystery and crime, so there will be a book for every taste in her roundups.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks