Footage shows chainsaw thug chasing police officer down street

A chainsaw-wielding man chased a police officer down a street and attempted to murder him in Paisley, Scotland, in May 2024.

Newly-released footage shows Liridon Kastrati, 32, trying to murder Pc Gary Cowan in a scene a judge described as being like a “horror film."

The judge said Kastrati had been driving a car which had crashed into a police vehicle, then tried to flee the scene before returning and removing the chainsaw from the boot of his car.

Judge Gallacher then described how Kastrati then chased Pc Cowan down the street while revving the chainsaw.

The constable ran away and feared Kastrati would “chop off his limbs” if he caught up with him, the judge added.

Kastrati was jailed for 10 years at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday, 20 January.