The Masked Singer’s Scarab unveiled as Oscar-nominated actor

The Masked Singer US’s Scarab was revealed to be an Oscar-nominated actor on Wednesday (21 January) night’s show.

After performing a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”, Scarab was unmasked as Taraji P. Henson during a double elimination on season 14 of the Fox series.

Henson portrayed the role of nursing home caretaker, Queenie, in David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, alongside Brad Pitt, which earned her an Academy Award nomination.

After the unmasking, host Nick Cannon praised Henson, who is also known for her roles in Empire and Person of Interest, as “the most decorated celebrity we’ve ever had”.