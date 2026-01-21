Donald Trump has repeatedly mixed up Greenland and Iceland again during a rambling speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday (21 January).

The US president criticised Nato countries for not supporting his claim to the island, which he described as a “piece of ice, cold and poorly located”.

“They’re not there for us on Iceland. That I can tell you. Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money,” he said.

He made the same mistake on Tuesday (20 January) at a White House press briefing before he flew out to Switzerland for critical talks over Greenland’s future.