Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary warns summer 2026 travel will be a ‘mess’

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has issued a warning to travellers going on holiday this summer.

Speaking to The Independent after billionaire Elon Musk suggested he could buy the budget airline after demanding its CEO be fired, Mr O'Leary said he believes summer 2026 will be "another mess with air traffic control," predicting that French staff would strike in May or June.

"We believe the European Union should be fining air traffic control providers if they're not fully staffed for the first wave of morning flights," Mr O'Leary told Simon Calder.