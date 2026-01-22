An Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera allegedly stealing a homeowner’s cat from outside their front door.

Doorbell footage shows the moment an individual appears to pick up Nora the cat after delivering a package in Elland, West Yorkshire, on Sunday (18 January).

Nora’s owner, Carl Crowther, 53, was “disgusted” after he found the footage after spending a whole day looking for the missing cat.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report of a cat being stolen from outside a property on Park Avenue, Elland at around 2.30pm on Monday 19 January. The cat has since been located and returned to its owner. A crime of theft has been recorded and enquiries remain ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the company is investigating the incident and has been in touch with police.