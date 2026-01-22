Watch: Police horse chases down wanted criminal through busy high street

A police horse chased down a wanted criminal through a busy high street in Blackburn, body-worn footage shows.

Ben Cottam, 41, of no fixed address, was wanted on recall to prison when he was spotted by a mounted police officer during a patrol on Friday (16 January).

After the officer asked Cottam to stop, the 41-year-old fled, with the officer following swiftly with PH Rufford.

Cottam quickly realised he "didn't stand a chance against horse and rider", Lancashire Police said. The chase ended moments later, and Cottam was later remanded to HMP Preston after a short stay in custody.