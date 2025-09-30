Suspect takes off running after being told police horse ‘can smell drugs’

This is the moment a suspect flees after being told a police horse can smell narcotics.

Footage shared by the Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday (24 September) shows officers speaking to an individual on the side of the road who they deemed to be acting suspicious

When asked if they can check his pockets to check for drugs, he responds “no”, to which an officer replies: “That’s cool, I have a narcotics-smelling horse right here.”

The suspect then flees the scene, with the officer quickly in hot pursuit behind him on horseback. They catch up to the individual and order him to the ground.

Joseph Ramirez, 41, was arrested and charged with evading arrest and tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair.