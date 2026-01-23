Two Traitors make history in nail-biting final episode

Traitors Stephen and Rachel have made history, batting off suspicion in the eleventh hour to win the £97,750 cash prize in the fourth season of The Traitors.

It is the first time that two Traitors have won the UK series together.

Their victory came after the late-stage banishment of Faithfuls Jade, Jack, and Faraaz, with Stephen and Rachel avoiding being voted off despite multiple Faithfuls making strong cases against them.

Host Claudia Winkleman praised the pair during Friday’s episode for remaining “faithful” to their pact, despite being Traitors.