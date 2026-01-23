Sinners’ Delroy Lindo reveals sweet way son told him about Oscar nomination

Sinners star Delroy Lindo has revealed the sweet way he discovered that he had been nominated for an Oscar.

On Thursday (22 January), the 73-year-old actor was recognised in the Supporting Actor category for his performance as Delta Slim in Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror.

Speaking to the BBC, the London-born actor revealed that he was in bed when he got the news via an excited phone call from his son. “Really? Are you for real?” he asked his son in disbelief.

He said it was only when he looked at his phone and saw he had 179 messages that he realised his son was telling the truth.