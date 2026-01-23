Donald Trump has claimed that the bruising on his hand is due to his consumption of aspirin.

When asked about his health by a reporter on Air Force One on Thursday (22 January), the US president dismissed concern and said he was “very good”.

Mr Trump said he received a large bruise on his left hand when he “clipped it on the table” at the Board of Peace signing at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, don't take aspirin if you don't want to have a little bruising,' Mr Trump said, explaining that he takes the “big aspirin”.