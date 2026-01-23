US Coast Guard icebreaker frees ship caught in thick ice on Lake Huron

The heavy icebreaker USCGC Mackinaw successfully rescued the motor vessel M/V Wilfred Sykes from thick ice on Lake Huron on Wednesday (January 21).

After breaking the cargo ship loose, the Coast Guard cutter escorted them to the Straits of Mackinac allowing for their transit across the Great Lakes to continue.

The rescue was carried out under Operation Taconite, the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest domestic icebreaking mission, designed to maintain vital shipping lanes throughout the winter season.