Whole neighborhood joins forces to beat up robber in Brazil

This is the moment that residents in Rio de Janeiro joined forces to thwart a thief who attempted to rob a Nova Iguaçu City store.

Surveillance footage from Tuesday (20 January) shows a man in a motorcycle helmet approaching the cashier and gesturing to the register. When the woman tries to force him out, the robber pushes her to the back of the store and a struggle ensues. The suspect flees after another woman comes in from the back, but is chased out by the cashier.

The man tries to escape on his motorcycle, but bystanders swarm from all directions and begin attacking the man.