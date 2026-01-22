A January 6 cop told a Republican blaming Capitol Police for the insurrection to 'go f*** yourself' in a heated moment during Jack Smith's testimony to Congress.

Smith, the former Special Counsel for US Dept. of Justice, appeared before the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions over his investigations into Donald Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election and for taking classified documents after leaving office.

During the tense proceedings, GOP Representative Troy Nehls addressed four Capitol policemen in the audience who were present during the January 6 insurrection.

Nehls claimed that the fault for the riot that day "lies with the US Capitol leadership team" and not Donald Trump, to which Officer Michael Fanone fake coughed to say "go f*** yourself", directed at Nehls.