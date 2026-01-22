Watch in full: Oscar nominations 2026 announced as Sinners breaks record
Watch as the Oscars nominations are announced on Thursday, 22 January, ahead of the 98th Academy Awards.
Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman unveiled which films are nominated in each category.
Sinners has become the most nominated film ever. Its 16 nominations broke a record set by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land’s 14.
Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, and Sentimental Value scored nine, while Hamnet secured eight.
Both One Battle After Another and Sinners could secure Warner Bros. a record haul as the studio prepares for its sale to Netflix.
Timothee Chalamet’s recognition in the Best Actor category saw him become the youngest actor to receive three nominations in the category since Marlon Brando in 1954.
The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 15 March. The ceremony, with Conan O'Brien returning as host, will be televised live on ABC and Hulu.
