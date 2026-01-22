Oscar nominations 2026 – live: Hollywood prepares for movie announcement
‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Sinners’ and ‘Hamnet’ expected to lead this year’s movie crop
The 2026 Oscars nominations are on the cusp of being announced in Hollywood, with One Battle After Another, Hamnet and Sinners expected to lead the crop.
Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman are announcing the noms on ABC's Good Morning America, as well as the Oscars YouTube channel, at 6:30am PST, which is 2.30pm GMT.
This year’s round of nominations follows close behind the Golden Globes, which had wins for Paul Thomas Anderson’s caper One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Chloé Zhao’s weepie Hamnet, starring Jessie Buckley as Agnes Hathaway, the wife of William Shakespeare.
Sinners could well break the record for most nominations in history. The record of 14 is currently held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), but Ryan Coogler’s vampire film could exceed that with multiple nominations in the Original Song category.
The 98th Academy Awards will take place on 15 March, hosted by Conan O’Brien.
What Golden Globes told us about 2026 Oscars
The Golden Globes took place earlier this month – and gave us our biggest indicator yet for what might win Oscars in March.
