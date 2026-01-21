Rachel Zegler’s Snow White and Ice Cube’s ‘War of the Worlds’ lead 2026 Razzie nominations
Other titles nominated as the worst films of the year include Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix action-adventure ‘The Electric State’
Hollywood's annual tradition of spotlighting its cinematic missteps has commenced, with Disney's live-action Snow White and the remake of War of the Worlds leading the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards.
Popularly known as the Razzies, these awards serve as an annual Oscar spoof, highlighting what voters deem the year's worst performances and productions.
The 2025 remake of the 1937 animated classic, Snow White, garnered six nominations, including worst picture, worst remake, worst director, and worst screenplay.
Rachel Zegler stars as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, with its seven computer-generated dwarf characters also singled out for both worst supporting actors and worst screen combo.
Tying with "Snow White", the 2025 science fiction film War of the Worlds, starring rapper Ice Cube and actor Eva Longoria, also received six nods.
Based on H.G. Wells' 1898 novel, its nominations include worst picture, worst actors, worst remake, worst director, worst screenplay, and worst screen combo.
Other films facing Razzie scrutiny include the psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, the science fiction entry Star Trek: Section 31, and the Netflix action-adventure The Electric State, featuring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.
More than 1,100 members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation, comprising film critics and movie experts from the United States and two dozen other countries, cast their votes for the awards.
Nominations in full:
Worst Picture
- The Electric State
- Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Snow White
- Star Trek: Section 31
- War of the Worlds
Worst Actor
- Dave Bautista, In the Lost Lands
- Ice Cube, War of the Worlds
- Scott Eastwood, Alarum
- Jared Leto, Tron: Ares
- Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Worst Actress
- Ariana DeBose, Love Hurts
- Milla Jovovich, In the Lost Lands
- Natalie Portman, Fountain of Youth
- Rebel Wilson, Bride Hard
- Michelle Yeoh, Star Trek: Section 31
Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Smurfs
- Snow White
- War of the Worlds
Worst Supporting Actress
- Anna Chlumsky, Bride Hard
- Ema Horvath, The Strangers: Chapter 2
- Scarlet Rose Stallone, Gunslingers
- Kacey Rohl, Star Trek: Section 31
- Isis Valverde, Alarum
Worst Supporting Actor
- All Seven Artificial Dwarfs, Snow White
- Nicolas Cage, Gunslingers
- Stephen Dorff, Bride Hard
- Greg Kinnear, Off the Grid
- Sylvester Stallone, Alarum
Worst Screen Combo
- All Seven Dwarfs, Snow White
- James Corden & Rihanna, Smurfs
- Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera, War of the Worlds
- Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito), The Alto Knights
- The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Worst Director
- Rich Lee, War of the Worlds
- Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31
- The Russo Brothers, The Electric State
- Trey Edward Shults, Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Marc Webb, Snow White
Worst Screenplay
- The Electric State, Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely
- Hurry Up Tomorrow, Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim
- Snow White, Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson
- Star Trek: Section 31, Screenplay by Craig Sweeny
- War of the Worlds (2025), Screen Story and Screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay Marc Hyman
The 46th Golden Raspberry Awards ceremony is scheduled for 14 March, the day before the Academy Awards.
