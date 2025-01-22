Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Razzies 2025: Jerry Seinfeld, Lady Gaga and Jack Black among nominees

‘Borderlands’, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, ‘Madame Web’, ‘Megalopolis’ and ‘Reagan’ all received six nominations each

Kevin E G Perry
Los Angeles
Wednesday 22 January 2025 01:51 EST
Comments
Dwayne Johnson accepts a Razzie award for Baywatch

Nominations have been unveiled for the 2025 Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, an award show which claims to salute the year’s biggest cinematic failures.

This year there is no clear frontrunner, with Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis and Reagan all up for the Worst Picture award and tied with six total nominations each.

In the acting categories, Jack Black is nominated both for his performance in satanic Christmas comedy Dear Santa and for his voice role in Badlands. He is also singled out in the “Worst Screen Combo” category.

Lady Gaga is up against fellow singer Jennifer Lopez and Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett for Worst Actress, along with Dakota Johnson and Bryce Dallas Howard.

In the directing category, Jerry Seinfeld, who is also nominated for Worst Actor, is competing against Francis Ford Coppola, Todd Phillips, Eli Roth and S.J. Clarkson.

The awards are voted for by more than 1,200 movie fans and film critics, and winners will be announced on Saturday March 1, the day before the Oscars.

Razzies 2025 nominees Jerry Seinfeld, Lady Gaga and Jack Black
Razzies 2025 nominees Jerry Seinfeld, Lady Gaga and Jack Black (Getty)

The full list of this year’s Golden Raspberry nominations is below.

Worst Picture

Borderlands

Joker: Folie a Deux

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Actor

Jack Black - Dear Santa

Zachary Levi - Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid - Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted

Actress

Cate Blanchett - Borderlands

Lady Gaga - Joker: Folie a Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard - Argylle

Dakota Johnson - Madame Web

Jennifer Lopez - Atlas

Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Voice performance) - Borderlands

Kevin Hart - Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf - Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim - Madame Web

Jon Voight - Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land and Strangers

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose - Argylle and Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down - Reagan

Emma Roberts - Madame Web

Amy Schumer - Unfrosted

FKA twigs - The Crow

Director

S.J. Clarkson - Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola - Megalopolis

Todd Phillips - Joker: Folie a Deux

Eli Roth - Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted

Screen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) - Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” - Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga - Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller - Reagan

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver

Screenplay

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

