Traitors viewers left fuming at ‘worst possible end’ to dramatic episode
- A tense roundtable in The Traitors semi-final saw both James and Rachel up for elimination.
- James and Rachel both received an equal number of votes during the initial roundtable, prompting a second vote.
- During his defence, James astutely points out that Rachel is too good a player to have avoided being murdered.
- In the second vote, Jade switched her vote from James to Rachel, causing the roundtable to go down to the ‘Chests of Chance’, meaning the person without the shield is banished.
- However, viewers were left fuming, calling it the “worst possible end” as the episode dramatically concluded before James and Rachel discovered their fate.