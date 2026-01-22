The Traitors 2026 live: Tensions rise between Traitor duo Rachel and Stephen before penultimate episode
The remaining Faithfuls don’t have long left to catch Traitors Rachel and Stephen on BBC series
With The Traitors’ final fast approaching, the growing prize pot is in touching distance for the remaining contestants – including the two Traitors who are hoping to steal the lot.
Stephen and Rachel have been plotting in the turret since the first episode of series, and have so far successfully dodged being banished, despite multiple Faithfuls making strong cases against them both.
This week, the Celtic pair are attempting to become the first Traitorous duo to make it to the final together – well, unless one of them stabs the other in the back.
They started strong by giving James the ceremonial dagger. He then used his two votes at the round table to get rid of Matthew.
As the seven remaining players reeled from his banishment, the usually quiet Faraaz pitched a theory - and correctly named Rachel as a Traitor. How will she wiggle out of this one?
Rachel may have made things worse for herself in the turret too, as she issued Stephen a warning that left him questioning their pact.
The Traitors airs at 8pm on BBC One. Follow the latest updates below…
I must admit I roll my eyes just a little whenever anyone starts crying at the round table, but then I remind myself that I would probably start bawling the second people turned on me.
This is not a game for thin-skinned folk (or sore losers) like me, unfortunately.
Who are the lucky seven still in the game?
The final 7 Traitors contestants, from the master puppeteer to those under the radar
There’s trouble in paradise between our favourite antagonists, but I’m still rooting for them.
Why this year’s messy Traitors are the only ones I’m rooting for
Harriet is rolling in her metaphorical grave over how things have panned out since she was wrongfully banished from the castle last week. Have all the Faithfuls just completely forgotten what she said about Rachel?
People! The cat is very still among the pigeons!
In preparation for tonight’s episode, I am rewatching the last few instalments to see if I’ve missed anything (I’m nothing if not an ardent student) and I can’t help but think that the dinner party played right into the Traitors’ hands.
The scene was touching, of course, with everyone sharing their very personal backstories – but it also opened up emotional channels between the contestants, making the act of casting aspersions on anyone (correct or otherwise) infinitely more difficult.
Hello, it’s a changing of guards with Annabel here taking over Traitors coverage ahead of tonight’s penultimate episode... dun dun dun.
Another look at that banishment from last night.
The crowd thins, and the plot thickens...
Reminder that tonight’s episode airs at 8pm, but tomorrow’s is a bit later, and a bit longer.
That’s 8.30pm. Can you believe there are only two to go?!
I thought this was interesting:
How a simple scheduling change transformed the gripping reality series The Traitors into a BBC behemoth
How The Traitors became the most popular show on TV
