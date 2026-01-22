Faithful Faraaz confronts Traitor Rachel

With The Traitors’ final fast approaching, the growing prize pot is in touching distance for the remaining contestants – including the two Traitors who are hoping to steal the lot.

Stephen and Rachel have been plotting in the turret since the first episode of series, and have so far successfully dodged being banished, despite multiple Faithfuls making strong cases against them both.

This week, the Celtic pair are attempting to become the first Traitorous duo to make it to the final together – well, unless one of them stabs the other in the back.

They started strong by giving James the ceremonial dagger. He then used his two votes at the round table to get rid of Matthew.

As the seven remaining players reeled from his banishment, the usually quiet Faraaz pitched a theory - and correctly named Rachel as a Traitor. How will she wiggle out of this one?

Rachel may have made things worse for herself in the turret too, as she issued Stephen a warning that left him questioning their pact.

The Traitors airs at 8pm on BBC One. Follow the latest updates below…