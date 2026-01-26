Elton John reveals he turned his kneecap into a necklace

Elton John has revealed the bizarre thing he did after undergoing double kneecap replacement surgery.

Following an operation on both of his patella in 2024, the 78-year-old decided to fashion his old bones into two pieces of jewellery.

“When I had my kneecaps removed, the left one first and then the right, I asked my surgeon if I could keep the kneecaps, which he was rather startled about,” he said in the documentary Elton John – Touched By Gold.

Holding up the bedazzled former kneecap, the singer admitted that his surgeon told him his knees were the worst he had ever seen. He also showed off the left kneecap, which had been fastened into a brooch.