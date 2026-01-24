The Masked Singer Money Business revealed as UK chart-topper

The Masked Singer’s Monkey Business was revealed as UK chart-topper Kate Nash on Saturday night’s show (24 January).

The Foundations singer, who shot to the top of the music album charts with Made of Bricks in 2007, is also a popular actor, having appeared in Netflix comedy series GLOW and Coffee Wars.

The 38-year-old shocked The Masked Singer regular judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama and Mo Gilligan, along with guest judge Perrie Edwards, when she was revealed as the voice behind the Monkey Business character.