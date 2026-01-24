Alex Honnold reveals Skyscraper Live Taipei 101 climb is postponed

Free solo climber Alex Honnold has explained what led to the 24 hour postponement of his attempt to climb the Taipei 101 skyscraper.

In a message to fans on Instagram, Honnold posted a video of the rain in Taipei which was preventing the one-time world’s tallest building.

“I suppose climbing is always at the mercy of nature,” he told fans. “I’m going to go for a hike, have a nice day out - but sadly I can’t climb the skyscraper when it’s raining.”

The climb, which will be streamed live on Netflix, has now been pushed back to 1am Sunday GMT.